Policy changes made under PM Modi will help India become manufacturing hub of the world soon: Amit Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed confidence that the policy changes brought about by BJP-led government under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon make India manufacturing hub of the world.

Speaking at Institute of Company Secretaries of India's national award distribution ceremony here, he said a country cannot make progress without strong corporate governance.

"A country cannot make progress without strong corporate governance. Inventions take place when there is faith in the system, its transparency and promptness of governance. And this has been ably done by our company secretaries," he said.

"You'll shape the corporate culture in future. Take care of the company's health, just how doctors take care of their patient's health," he added.

He urged people set high targets and strive to achieve them.



The union minister lauded Prime Minister's efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and said that he held meetings with the officials to discuss reforms needed in the country.

"On one side, we were fighting against COVID-19 with firmness, and on the other side, Prime Minister Modi and his officials were working on the reforms that the country needs in different fields. When the entire country was in lockdown, he held meetings with the officials for hours and discussed the necessary reforms in the country," he said.

"The reforms were made keeping the post corona world in mind, which is why if there is any country whose economy is progressing at a fast rate after the corona era, it is India. The GDP will touch the double digits," Shah added.

He reffered to policy changes under Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the government.

"Under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the kind of policy changes made in India under 'Make in India' and Atmanirbhar Bharat, I can say with confidence that India will soon be manufacturing hub of the world," he said.

Talking about the successful vaccination drive across the country using CoWin app, he said, "We are steadily moving towards coming out of the corona crisis because our vaccination is almost towards completion. You run the companies, it is difficult to keep the minute records. If any person gets the vaccine in any part of India, he or she gets the certificate within 30 seconds and is registered with the government's records. Governments across the world have demanded the CoWin app from us. We have given the app free of cost to the countries," he said.

Amit Shah is on a two-day visit to Mumbai. (ANI)

