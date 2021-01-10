Polio immunisation drive in Kerala postponed

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 10 (ANI): The pulse polio immunisation drive in Kerala, which was scheduled on January 17 as part of the National Polio Eradication Program, has been postponed, State Health Minister KK Shailaja informed on Sunday.



The official said that the drive has been postponed on the directives of the Union Health Ministry as the country is currently focusing on the COVID-19 vaccination program.

"Pulse polio immunisation was decided on January 17 in the state, as part of National Polio Eradication Program. But Union Health Ministry asked us to postpone distribution of polio vaccine as COVID vaccine was being distributed," Shailaja said adding that the revised date will be announced later.

On January 8, Union Minister Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had announced a three-day national immunisation drive for polio from January 17 onwards, but the Ministry has postponed it in view of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

