Political fraternity lauds 'exemplary efforts' of ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Political leaders cutting across party lines extended their support to scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation while acknowledging the contribution of the organisation in taking India to great heights in the field of space exploration.

Taking to Twitter in the backdrop of Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram losing contact with the earth stations, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the ISRO scientists have achieved a lot and they will achieve even more in years to come.

"ISRO scientists have achieved a lot and will do more in future. The whole country is with them", Javadekar tweeted.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also outlined that the learnings from this expedition will help in future and said, "We are proud of our scientists at ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 mission's significant achievement. Information gathered will help in future scientific endeavors".

Taking to the micro-blogging site, senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Chandrayaan2 is great vision indeed and it was only attempted by few.

"A big salute for taking us to the final frontier," he wrote.

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Chandrayaan2 mission is a testimony that ISRO scientists have traversed new frontiers of space and have made all Indians proud.

"We see it as a new opportunity to surge ahead and reach greater heights. Future is only brighter to achieve new feats and heights!" he tweeted.

Emphasising that Orbiter is safely in lunar orbit, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted: "If we failed to land the Vikram it is pertinent to note that the ORBITER is where the majority of work is, which had been done. The Orbiter is safely in lunar orbit and it may take time but it will prevail."

Earlier in the day, ISRO had informed about the communication loss through a tweet and had said, "This is Mission Control Centre. Vikram Lander descent was as planned and normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 km. Subsequently, communication from Lander to the ground stations was lost. Data is being analyzed."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy called the communication lost a minor setback in the last stage of the mission.

"We were almost there! India is proud of our scientists. A minor setback in the last stanza is a stepping stone for success. The nation stands with ISRO team at this hour and appreciates the exemplary efforts," he said in a tweet.

The Vikram Lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter on September 2.

The Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter continues to orbit the moon in its existing orbit. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22. (ANI)

