Political gatherings outside containment zones in territorial jurisdiction of Dumka, Bermo assembly constituencies subject to conditions

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 12 (ANI): District Administrations of Dumka and Bokaro in Jharkhand, where by-polls will be held on November 3, have been directed to permit political gatherings outside containment zones in the territorial jurisdiction of their assembly constituency subject to conditions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



An order from the Jharkhand government's Home, Prison and Disaster Management Department (Disaster Management Division) read, "...in the exercise of the power conferred under section 22(2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the undersigned, in his capacity as Chairperson State Executive Committee (SEC), hearby issues directions to the District Administrations of Dumka and Bokaro to permit political gatherings outside containment zone(s) in the territorial jurisdiction of 10-Dumka (ST) and 35-Bermo assembly constituency respectively subject to the following conditions."

"In closed spaces, a maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. In open spaces, as many persons will be allowed as much can be accommodated in the available space by ensuring social distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals. All activities permitted prior to this order shall remain permitted," the order read. (ANI)

