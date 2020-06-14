Political leaders express grief, disbelief over Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Several political leaders took to social media to express shock and grief after the news of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on Sunday.

Political leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, who herself entered into politics from the entertainment industry, among others took to Twitter to share their disbelief at the death of the young and brilliant actor.

"I have no words, no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed Sushant Singh Rajput gone too soon," Irani's tweet read.

Rajnath Singh also expressed shock and said that it was a big loss for the film fraternity.

"The news of death of young Hindi films actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left me stunned. People were fan of his acting capability, talent and skill. His passing away like this is painful, and it is a big loss to the film industry. May God give his family and fans the strength to bear this pain," Singh's tweet read.

Meanwhile, the Law Minister stated that he shared the same hometown as the actor and also remembered meeting him in person at an event held last year.

"Shocked to learn that super talented actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more. He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar, Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon," Prasad said through a tweet.

Former I&B minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said, "Shocked to hear of Sushant Singh Rajput so much life in him, wonderful person to interact with, a dedication that was exemplary, should not have gone like this. May god give strength to his family. Om Shanti".

The actor allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.

"Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday," Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Manoj Sharma confirmed.

However, no suicide note has been recovered from Rajput's residence, as per the police. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

