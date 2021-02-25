Political leaders in Kerala express grief on death of eminent poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Several leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala and MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday expressed grief over the death of acclaimed poet Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri who passed away earlier in the day.

The Malayali poet breathed his last at his residence in Thycaud due to old-age ailments at the age of 81.

CM Pinarayi Vijayan recalled the times he visited the Malayali poet to pay his respects and called him a poet who 'modernized the cultural space and integrated it with a new age'.

"Vishnunarayan Namboothiri is a poet who has modernized the cultural space and integrated it with a new age. I have always had the affection of him a teacher at Brennan College, Thalassery. I remember coming to Thiruvananthapuram later and seeing him from time to time to pay my respects," Vijayan said.

He added, "He is a poet who has taken Malayalam language and poetry to new heights. The demise of Vishnu Narayan Namboothiri is a great loss to the Malayalam language, Kerala's culture and progressive values."



Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala also offered his condolences and said that Namboothiri's demise is a great loss to the literary world.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that the poet's death the passing of a 'colossus'.

"Mourning the passing of Malayalam poet and lyricist Vishnunarayanan Namboothiri today in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 81. He had won the prestigious Ezhuthachan Puraskaram and been awarded the Padma Shri in 2014. A colossus is gone. Om Shanti," Tharoor tweeted.

Known for his elegant style and ease with he handled modern poetry, Vishnunarayan Namboothiri carved a niche in contemporary Malayalam literature and received the Padma Shri, the Government of India's fourth highest civilian honour in 2014.

His famous literary works include 'Swathantryathe Kurichoru Geetham,' 'Pranaya Geethangal,' 'Ujjayiniyile Raappakalukal,' 'Aranyakam,' 'Aparajitha,' ''Bhoomigeethangal,' and 'Mukhamevide', India Enna Vikaram', 'Asaahitheeyam,' 'Kavithayude DNA,' and 'Alakadalum Neyyambalukalum'.

He has received numerous other awards for his works including Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Odakkuzhal Award. (ANI)

