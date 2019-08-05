Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANi)
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANi)

Political leaders of Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A, not anymore: Sanjay Raut

ANI | Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:10 IST

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that politicians of Jammu and Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A and that it should no longer be continued.
Raut's statement comes as Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved in Rajya Sabha a resolution to scrap Article 370 for Parliament's approval. The said article gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.
"Some leaders in Kashmir have been house arrested, school, colleges have been closed and Section 144 has been imposed in the Valley. It has been imposed for the first time by the government and not separatists. Government is going to take some big step or decision on Kashmir," Raut told ANI.
"We are standing strong with the government. The decision will be in favour of people of Kashmir and India. Political leaders of Kashmir have over enjoyed Article 35-A. This will no longer be continued now. Congress is going to bring adjournment motion in Parliament on Kashmir issue. They should support the country and not the leaders and parties of Kashmir," he added.
Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MPs staged a protest in front of Gandhi Smriti in Parliament premises.
Nazir Ahmad Laway, Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) MP, said, "From past 3-4 days, the entire Kashmir is burning. The top leaders have been house arrested. Everyone in the valley is puzzled and trapped. The government is not clearing the reason behind this hustle."
Hussain Masoodi, National Conference MP, said, "In past 70 years, the situation never got so tensed and intense in the valley. The ground reality is that there is a lot of panic and restless among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatra got suspended for the first time."
"The advisories, deployment of forces and all the other steps taken up by the government created a panicky situation in the valley. The constitution doesn't allow the dissolve or removal of Article 35A and Article 370. Everyone is just speculating," he added.
"The situation in Kashmir is highly tensed and intense. The central government and the governor themselves created this panic and ruckus in the valley. The central government is to be blamed for this situation. We all are waiting for any further step. By imposing section 144, they are killing the democracy," said, Mohammad Akbar Lone, National Conference MP.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday decided to delay Zero Hour submissions listed for the day due to scheduled "Urgent Legislative Business".
"As decided by the Rajya Sabha Chairman, due to some urgent legislative business today, Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completion of Legislative Business listed for the day," a notice reads.
Notably, Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of the state. The government has also imposed Section 144, which prevents the gathering of more than four in the area. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:11 IST

Scrapping of Article 370 betrays people of J-K, says Omar Abdullah

Srinagar [India], August 5 (ANI): Scrapping of Article 370 is betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the State acceded to it in 1947, said Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:09 IST

DMRC imposes red alert, urges people to cooperate with security checks

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday issued a red alert on its entire network and urged the people to cooperate with security checks.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 13:00 IST

Article 370 as per Constitution of India

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): The Centre on Monday scrapped Article 370 of the Constitution that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bars people from rest of India from buying land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:58 IST

Azad accuses government of murdering democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "murdering constitution and democracy" by abrogating Article 370 and other steps taken in relation to the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:51 IST

A step towards complete integration of J-K into Indian Union: Ram Madhav

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): BJP leader Ram Madhav on Monday welcomed the scrapping of Article 370 which confers special status on Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is a glorious day and a step towards complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir into Indian Union.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:51 IST

Article 370 never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India: Home...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Article 370 of the Constitution never let Jammu and Kashmir unite with India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:49 IST

Today, BJP has murdered the Constitution, democracy: Azad after...

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has murdered the Constitution of India and democracy by scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:46 IST

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:44 IST

Article 370 scrapped: PDP lawmakers disrespect constitution in Parliament

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Protesting against the removal of Article 370 that confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir, two lawmakers from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tried to tear the constitution in the Parliament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:39 IST

There should not be a second's delay in abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that Article 370 did not allow proper integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India and should have been removed without delay of a second.

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:38 IST

Darkest day in Indian democracy: Mehbooba on Centre scrapping Article 370

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Calling it the "darkest day in Indian democracy", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said that a "unilateral decision" of the Central government to scrap Article 370 is "illegal"

Read More

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 12:30 IST

BSP supports Centre over scrapping of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Mayawati led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday extended 'complete support' to the Centre over the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Read More
iocl