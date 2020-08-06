Political leaders remember Sushma Swaraj on her first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): On the first death anniversary of India's former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, political leaders and dignitaries took to Twitter to shower their tributes in remembrance of the senior BJP leader.

"Sushma Ji was seen as an epitome of Indian culture. She was a blend of modern thinking and traditional values. She was always respectful towards seniors and elders. She was one of the most affable Indian politicians and treated everybody with warmth and affection," Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India tweeted.

"Humble tributes to former Minister of External Affairs and veteran leader, Shrimati Sushma Swaraj Ji on her death anniversary. A renowned leader admired by one and all, she was a visionary whose social connect was amazing. Her principles and beliefs will continue to guide us," Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted with a picture of Swaraj.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who now assumes the position she left vacant said, "Today, more than ever, remember her fondly. Always an inspiration." He also shared pictures of the two together.

"Will always remember her as a great orator, visionary leader and above all a compassionate human being," Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister of Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology tweeted.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Member of Parliament and Deputy Leader of the Shiv Sena said, "Tributes to an empowered, talented, dedicated and inspirational daughter of India, Smt Sushma Swaraj on her death anniversary."

"Remembering Sushma Swaraj ji on her first death anniversary. An able leader, a modest colleague & above all an empathetic human being -- Sushma ji embodied all these qualities and more. She left an indelible mark on Indian politics. We are thankful to her for all her contributions," Vijay Kumar Singh, Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highway tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj breathed her last at the age of 67 here on the night of August 6, 2019.

Swaraj was admitted to All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in her health. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had accompanied her in the hospital. (ANI)

