Political parties remember Muslim community when polls draw closer, says Owaisi

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 8 (ANI): AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at political parties in Uttar Pradesh including Samajwadi Party and Congress and said they remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer.

Owaisi, who is in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on a three-day visit, alleged that Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav considers "Muslims a mere vote bank".

Addressing a public rally in Sultanpur, he said the main minority community in the state lacks "a political voice".



He said the main minority community comprises 19 per cent of the state's population and sought its backing in the polls.

The AIMIM leader alleged that the minority community members were not getting a due share in the government's welfare programmes.

"Political parties only remember the Muslim community when the election draws closer," he said.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to the polls early next year. (ANI)

