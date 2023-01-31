Political parties seek early adjournment of first half of Budget Session

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): All political parties on Tuesday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the first half of the Budget session on February 10 instead of February 13, said sources.

As per the sources, the demand was made during today's Lok Sabha Business Advisory Committee as the discussion on the President's address and presentation of the budget will conclude by February 10.

"The Speaker said he will convey this to the government which will revert on it," added sources.



The budget session commenced on Tuesday with President Droupadi Murmu's maiden address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am at Central Hall of Parliament.

The Economic Survey was tabled in Parliament today ahead of the Union Budget 2023-24 which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The budget session will take place in 27 sittings till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13. Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session and will conclude on April 6.

The first part of the session would also see a discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President Address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The government will also try to push its legislative agenda in the budget session. According to government records, 26 Bills are currently pending in the Rajya Sabha and nine in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

