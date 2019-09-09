Political parties should clear stand on Ram temple construction: Kalyan Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): BJP leader Kalyan Singh on Monday said all political parties should make their stand clear whether they are in favour or against the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He was addressing a press conference after rejoining the party earlier in the day as his term as Rajasthan Governor ended.

"All political parties should make their stand clear before the people if they are in favour of the construction of Ram temple or against it," Singh said.

He maintained that Ayodhya is a sacred place and building of Ram temple is a matter of devotion of crores of people.

BJP's Uttar Pradesh president Swantrantra Deo Singh welcomed him into the party fold.

"The rejoining of a senior leader like Kalyan Singh will certainly boost the party's base," the party unit chief said. (ANI)

