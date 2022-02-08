Political parties taking advantage of 'hijab' issue for 2023 assembly polls, says HD Deve Gowda

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) president HD Deve Gowda on Monday said that political parties in Karnataka are taking advantage of the 'Hijab' issue for the 2023 assembly elections.



"There are some elements that are misleading the students and political parties are taking advantage for 2023 elections. The government can stop this. Such issues divide the nation," Gowda told ANI.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes as they were wearing hijab (a head covering worn by Muslim women). (ANI)

