Political parties will get enough time to put forth their issues, assures LS Speaker

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has assured leaders of political parties in the House that they will get enough opportunity to discuss their issues.

The Speaker chaired a meeting of floor leaders at the start of the budget session of parliament.

Sources said an appeal was made to the party leaders to maintain the decorum of the house and not disrupt its functioning.

"All agreed that they will participate in the debate and will not resort to disruptions. They also wanted that sufficient time should be given to the MPs of their parties to put forth their views during the debate on the motion of thanks to the president's address," a source said.

Some leaders said during the meeting they wanted to speak on farmers' agitation against three new farm laws. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi is learnt to have said that they can discuss the matter during the debate on president's speech.

The sources said that the DMK representative sought a debate on India-China stand-off.



Representatives of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) were not present at the meeting.

Government sources said the two parties did not "boycott" the meeting and did not attend it for "other reasons".

A meeting of the business advisory committee was also held later.

The Speaker told the media after the business advisory meeting that parties and members "will get enough time to speak and put forth their issues."

Sources said that discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address is likely to be held done on three days from February 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on February 5.

The sources said that discussion on union budget is likely to commence on February 8 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the debate on February 11. (ANI)

