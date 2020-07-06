Political space in West Bengal being cornered by ruling party: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the political space available to the opposition parties in West Bengal is being cornered by the ruling party and urged the state government to ensure that the space of opposition is not curtailed.

"I have noticed with great pain and concern that political space in West Bengal is being cornered by the ruling party. It's not in consonance with democratic principles. I appeal to the state government that the political space of opposition should not be curtailed," Dhankhar said.

The remark comes after BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that his vehicle was damaged by the supporters of the Trinamool Congress party when he had gone for a meeting in Halishahar on Sunday.

"Recently Lok Sabha Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met me and expressed serious concern not only on this but on the corruption in Amphan relief distribution and declining law and order situation in the state," Dhankar said.

"The distribution has to be fair and should be through government agencies. What I have noticed and what senior leaders have communicated to me, is that those who were not entitled to get benefits have received the same," he added.

Dhankhar also urged people to donate to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister relief funds.

Speaking on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Raj Bhawan here, Dhankhar said that scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir is a tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

"His dream has been realised. Let us resolve to emulate him by always keeping national first and ensuring that the State of West Bengal is at the pinnacle of the nation," Dhankar said after paying floral tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee here. (ANI)

