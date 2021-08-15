Political will required to bring in big changes, reforms, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Noting India's development journey in the past 7 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said political will is required to bring in big changes and reforms.

Addressing from Red Fort on 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister said today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India.

"Political will is required to bring in big changes, big reforms. Today, the world can see that there is no dearth of political will in India. Good and smart governance is needed to bring reforms. The world is a witness to how India is writing a new chapter of governance," noted PM Modi.



He said the government's priority will be to ensure that all services reach the last person seamlessly.

"For the all-round development of the nation, it is essential to end the unnecessary interference of government and government procedures in the lives of people," he stated.

PM Modi noted that earlier, the government was sitting in the driver's seat. "Maybe it was needed at that time. But the time has changed now. Efforts have increased in the last seven years to free the people from the web of unnecessary laws and procedures. Several unnecessary laws have been scrapped so far," he said.

Talking about the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh after the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister said, "The balance of development is now visible on the ground in Jammu or Kashmir. Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for Assembly elections in the future."

"On the one hand, Ladakh is witnessing the creation of modern infrastructure, while on the other hand, Indus Central University will make Ladakh a centre of higher education," he added. (ANI)

