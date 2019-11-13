'Politically-influenced police officers submitted weak report in Walayar rape case'

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Hindu Aikya Vedi secretary AN Neelankandan on Tuesday alleged that "politically influenced" police officers submitted a weak probe report in the court leading to the acquittal of three people in Walayar rape case.

Addressing a press conference here, Neelankandan said the case, as per the law, should have been registered in the special court for the cases against the Scheduled Tribes under the Atrocities Act.

"Politically influenced police officers submitted a weak investigation report. The prosecutor and the police officers under pressure and temptation beautifully sabotaged the case," said Neelankandan.

He further said: "The case was registered in the Magistrate's Court, without a witness's testimony or an investigation report, and without consulting the forensic surgeon. From there, the case was commuted to the POCSO court in Palakkad."

Neelankandan termed the filing of the case in inappropriate court as a "serious misdemeanour, violation of the law and criminal conspiracy to save the accused."

He said the case should have been investigated by a Deputy SP.

Three people -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was found dead.

The trio, arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act were acquitted by the court. (ANI)

