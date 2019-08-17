Politicians seek blessings of Lord Balaji in Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Several politicians took the blessings of Lord Balaji here in Tirumala on Saturday morning.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Andhra Pradesh Minister P Viswaroop, Chittoor Member of Parliament Reddeppa and YSRCP MLA Govardhan Reddy have offered prayers to the almighty along with their respective family members.

They were welcomed by the temple authorities and darshan arrangements were made for them.

After darshan, the temple authorities felicitated them. Temple priests blessed them with Vedic chants. (ANI)