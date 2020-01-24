Poll body notice to Kapil Mishra over his 'India vs Pak' tweet on Delhi polls

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Delhi Election Commission's returning officer on Friday issued a notice to BJP leader Kapil Mishra over his tweet in which he termed Delhi assembly elections as an India vs Pakistan clash.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India sought a report from Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer on Mishra's tweet.

Mishra had on January 23rd tweeted '...On 8th February there will be a contest between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi.'

A report in this regard is required to be submitted by Delhi CEO to ECI within 24 hours.

According to sources, the Election Commission is mulling over taking strong action against BJP candidate Kapil Mishra.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to ANI about his tweet, Mishra had said, "'Mini Pakistans' have been created at many places in Delhi. Shaheen Bagh is being replicated at various places. Other places like Inder Lok, Chand Bagh have also become mini Pakistan. Protesters are disturbing common people by blocking the road, shutting areas, schools, etc."

On January 22, Aam Aadmi Party had written to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town constituency" and demanded cancellation of his candidature. (ANI)

