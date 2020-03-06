Poll for 3 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan on Mar 26

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The biennial election for three Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan will be held on March 26.

Notification issued by Rajasthan returning officer Pramil Kumar Mathur said the last date for filing nominations will be March 13. The scrutiny of nomination is scheduled on March 16. The candidates can withdraw their nominations before 3 pm on March 18.

Voting for the three seats will take place between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26. The results will be announced on the same day at 5 pm. (ANI)

