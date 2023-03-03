Poll results: Himanta Biswa Sarma takes dig at Jairam Ramesh for tweeting about Congress' "wins"

New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): "One must appreciate Congress's ability to live in denial," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a jibe at the Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for tweeting about party's "wins" in the election results declared on Thursday.

Ramesh has said in his tweet, "Today's Assembly Election Results: INC wins Kasba Peth in Maharashtra after 33 years, INC wins Sagardighi seat in West Bengal after 51 years, INC up from 0 seats to 5 in Tripura, 5 seats in Meghalaya (Despite hijacking of 21 sitting MLAs), Tamil Nadu By-Election INC."

Taking dig at the Congress leader, Sarma said, "One must appreciate Congress's ability to live in denial by spinning narratives - converting a washout in three states into an achievement!"

Maintaining status quo in the Northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP and its allies returned to power in the results declared on Thursday.

In addition to this, the results of the by-polls for one seat in Arunachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and two seats in Maharashtra were also declared.



BJP is the single largest party in Tripura with 32 seats. In Nagaland, BJP in alliance with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has garnered 37 seats.

In Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single largest party with 26 seats, as no party was able to get to the majority mark on its own.

In Maharashtra bypolls, both BJP and Congress were able to win one seat each in Pimpri-Chinchwad and Kasba Assembly seats respectively.

Congress also won the Erode (East) by-poll in Tamil Nadu and the Sagardighi seat in West Bengal.

While, the AJSU party won the Ramgarh Assembly seat in Jharkhand, and BJP won the polls in the Lumla Assembly seat in Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

