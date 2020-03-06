Polling for by-polls to Nizamabad Local Authorities MLC seat on April 7

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday announced the by-election to Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad Local Authorities constituency.

The election was necessitated as R Bhoopathi Reddy, who was scheduled to retire on January 4, 2022, was disqualified on January 16, 2019.

Polling will be held on April 7 while the counting of votes will take place on April 9.

March 19 is the last day of filing nomination. Candidates may withdraw their candidature before March 23. (ANI)

