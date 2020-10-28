Polling parties leave for polling stations in Gaya with EVMs, VVPATs

Gaya (Bihar) [India], October 28 (ANI): Polling parties left for their respective polling stations after collecting electronic voting machines and VVPATs (voter-verifiable paper audit trails) ahead of voting for the first phase of Bihar Elections scheduled to be held on October 28.



Gaya District Magistrate Abhishek Singh said, "Over 20,000 polling personnel and around 18,000 police personnel are deployed."

The Bihar elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3 and November 7-- and the counting of votes will be done on November 10. (ANI)

