Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Polls ahead, Modi govt to showcase 100-day achievements

Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:05 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, Modi government is planning to showcase its achievements of first 100 days.
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has asked all the ministers to submit a detailed report about the achievement of their ministries as also the progress of ongoing projects.
According to sources, ministers have been asked to highlight the list of the schemes implemented in the poll-bound states of Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi including details of finished, under progress and unfinished works.
While terms of Haryana and Maharashtra assemblies will end later this year, that of Jharkhand and Delhi will end early next year.
The abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be highlighted as a big achievement of the government, sources told ANI.
"We are going to polls in four states and it is imminent that every work we are doing for the welfare of people must be highlighted ahead of elections. People should be aware of the schemes we have launched for them," a senior BJP leader said.
The report card will be distributed to Members of Parliament who would be asked to go to their constituencies and disseminate government's achievements.
The BJP is also working to highlight the achievements.
Sources said social media will be flooded with the achievements of the Modi government and Twitter trends, analytics, graphics, and statistics would be pushed on the social networking sites and Namo app.
The concerned offices of the ministers and BJP state units too would publish the achievements form their own pages and handles, they said.
The sources said progress on promised tasks will also be reviewed.
"There would be a review under Pragati initiative of all the secretaries as well. We have to list out tasks we promised and those completed to the PMO. As they already have the list we had sent after taking over, the review is expected to be minute," the source stated. (ANI)

