Polls for 88 municipality seats in Vadodara to take place on Feb 28

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 27 (ANI): Election for 88 seats of three municipalities in Gujarat's Vadodara district, along with 34 Zilla panchayat seats and 168 taluka panchayat seats will be held on February 28.

While the BJP is riding high after winning all six civic corporation polls held earlier this week, the Congress party believes the hike in fuel prices and public disenchantment with the ruling party will turn the tide.

The remaining 27 districts, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats, will also go to polls on February 28 as well.



According to District Collector Shalini Agarwal, voting for Vadodara's municipalities will take place between 7 am and 6 pm and several returning officers and assistant returning officers have been deployed for the same.

"9,61,830 voters have registered for the Zilla and taluka panchayat polls and 94,250 have registered for Nagar Palika polls. 1,308 presiding officers and 2,708 polling officers have been deployed," Agarwal added while addressing a press conference here.

With the polls taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the deployed officers will ensure that government-prescribed COVID-19 guidelines are being adhered to. Health kits and gloves will be provided for the staff and voters respectively, the district collector informed.

"In order to maintain overall law and order, police, group mobile, police magistrate mobile, local police, home guards and SRPs will be deployed," she added. (ANI)

