'Polls won't be free, fair under Mamata', BJP's Vijayvargiya seeks President's rule in W Bengal

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 14 (ANI): The BJP has urged for President's rule in West Bengal, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Friday stating that the state cannot conduct a free and fair 2021 Assembly elections under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Vijayvargiya, who is Central Observer for West Bengal said that free and fair elections can be held only if President's rule is imposed or in the absence of the current local administration.

"India is the biggest democratic country. There is no place for violence in democracy. We can defeat people involved in violent activities through the electoral process. In the upcoming Assembly polls, people of Bengal will stand up against this violent politics," he said.



When asked if President's rule should be imposed in West Bengal, he said "We are demanding for it. But the decision has to be taken by the Central government. We have told Election Commission that an atmosphere conducive for free and fair elections should be created.

"In the current atmosphere, free and fair elections cannot be held. Free and fair elections can be held only if President's rule is imposed or by local administration," he claimed.

Vijayvargiya said that new politics has begun in Bihar and the state will develop under the leadership of Nitish Kumar.

When asked if BJP's next target is to form government in Maharashtra, he said: "It is not right to comment on it now. But the way the government is functioning there, there is public outrage against the Maharashtra government. I cannot say what will happen in the future." (ANI)

