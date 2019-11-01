Dr Arvind Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Dr Arvind Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI

'Pollution crisis in Delhi a super collective failure'

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:04 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): As the national capital struggles with the ongoing pollution crisis post-Diwali, Dr Arvind Kumar, chairman of Respiratory Department of Sri Ganga Ram Hospital here, has termed the situation as a 'super collective failure'.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said: "At this time in the city, not a single person can say that he or she is in a normal and healthy condition. Every person is experiencing irritation in their eyes, soreness in their throats and breathing problems. Everyone is suffering from the consequences of breathing in a gas chamber."
"This crisis is a super collective failure to curb pollution, where each and every one of us is a polluter. The situation has occurred because of our actions, or lack thereof. Everyone knows about the consequences of stubble burning for years, yet we have knowingly allowed it to happen," he added.
Dr Kumar further said that in the ongoing state of panic among Delhiites, the sale of nebulisers, inhalers and medicines have drastically increased. He also commented on the limited efficiency of gas masks, saying that they cause resistance in breathing.
Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till November 5, as the air quality in Delhi-NCR dipped further and became hazardous.
People residing in the national capital and its nearby areas such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida are forced to breath hazardous air as Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 533, which falls in the severe category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
Kejriwal has blamed that the smoke emanating from crop residue burning in Punjab and Haryana is causing pollution in Delhi and has urged the school children to write letters to Punjab and Haryana CMs to take requisite action. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:12 IST

Assam: Chhath Puja preparations in Dibrugarh in final stages; CM...

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Preparations for Chhath Puja festival on November 2 escalated after the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed his wish to attend the festivities in Dibrugarh on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:11 IST

Amarinder Singh accuses SAD of politicising birth anniversary...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday criticised Shiromani Akali Dal for not attending the all-party meeting called by the state government ahead of the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:10 IST

Uttarakhand: Government declares public holiday on Chhath Puja

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Uttrakhand government declared a public holiday on November 2, on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:08 IST

BJP workers, councillors protested against organisation of...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said that the BJP leaders were protesting against the organisation of Chhat puja event in Kalkaji area here yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:56 IST

Cyclone Maha to intensify: IMD

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department in Gujarat has predicted on Friday that the severe cyclonic storm Maha is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 12 hours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik sanctions redevelopment of Swaragadwara...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Nov 1 (ANI): In a rare gesture, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has decided that his father's memorial at Swargadwara in the holy city of Puri will be shifted for creating facilities for people visiting it for cremation as the place lacks space and people have a deep desire

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:55 IST

Akal Takht Jathedar thanks Pakistan for ending need for passport...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Akal Takht Jathedar Harpreet Singh on Friday thanked Pakistan for waiving off two key requirements for Sikh pilgrims travelling for pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from India- ending the need for a passport and waiving entry fee to the revered s

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:52 IST

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:41 IST

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stone for...

Hazaribagh (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday laid the foundation stone for Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited LPG gas plant in Hazaribagh, along with fellow Union Minister Arjun Munda and Chief Minister Raghubar Das.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:34 IST

Punjab govt says taking all possible measures to control stubble burning

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): RK Verma, Principal Secretary, Department of Science, Technology and Environment in the Punjab government on Friday assured that the government is taking all possible measures to control stubble burning in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

BJP govts polluting environment with their polluted mindset: AAP...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targetting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led government for deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 20:33 IST

Indian Railways expands e-office system

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Ministry of Railways said RailTel has created over 50000 users in 58 establishments of the Indian Railways which have adopted paperless work culture and has also trained all executives to handle the platform.

Read More
iocl