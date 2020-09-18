Pondicherry University to conduct open book college end semester exam

Puducherry [India], September 18 (ANI): The Pondicherry University has announced that the end semester examinations in the college will be an open book exam.

The university officials have said the students will be allowed to refer to books, notes and other study materials to answer the questions. However, the students are not expected to copy from the respective sources.



"In order to ensure fair and equal opportunity for students appearing in online/offline/blended mode; it has been decided to conduct end semester examinations under the 'Open Book Examination' mode as per UGC guidelines on 'Examinations and Academic Calendar' issued in the month of April 2020," an official statement read.

"Students are allowed to refer books/notes and other study materials to answer the questions; answers should reflect their understanding of the concept not verbatim copying from sources. The chief superintendents are expected to ensure that the reference materials are not exchanged between students to avoid COVID infection," it added.

Necessary instructions related to conducting the exam have also been given to the students. (ANI)

