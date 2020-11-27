Ponnam Prabhakar hits out at BJP, AIMIM, TRS for spreading communal hatred ahead of GHMC elections

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 27 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday, saying that they were polluting the election atmosphere of Hyderabad ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections.

Speaking to ANI, Prabhakar said it was shameful that the leaders of the parties had made controversial comments involving surgical strikes over Hyderabad and the demolition of the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao.

"The GHMC election is a local body election but the BJP, TRS and AIMIM parties have been giving hate speeches and are polluting the election atmosphere in Hyderabad. Such statements have been made earlier also by the same parties but they never do anything after the elections are over," the Congress leader said.



He further said, "On one hand Bandi Sanjay says that he would conduct a surgical strike over the Hyderabad city, while on the other hand, the AIMIM's Akbaruddin Owaisi has called for the demolition of the memorials of PV Narasimha Rao and Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao in a speech. It is really shameful that they gave such statements."

Commenting on the relationship between the AIMIM and the BJP, Prabhakar said that the two parties were friends in Delhi and enemies in gali (streets).

He further said, "The BJP is bringing all the Union Ministers and other states' Chief Ministers for a local body election like GHMC, and the TRS has made its ministers in charge for various divisions. When people were suffering from COVID and the recent flood situation, where were all the leaders who are showing up now in Hyderabad. They are coming here just for votes. Central leaders come and talk about national issues in a local body election, and spread communal hatred by bringing up controversial issues."

"These elections must be conducted to solve local issues. We from Congress demand that serious action be taken against all those who threaten the law and order of the city," he added.

The GHMC elections will be held on December 1 and results will be declared on December 4. (ANI)

