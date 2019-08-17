Ponzi scheme: ED seizes Rs 261 Cr assets of Haryana firm

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:45 IST

We are now hopeful of getting justice : Pehlu Khan family...

Nuh (Haryana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Shattered after a local court in Alwar on Wednesday acquitted all six men accused of lynching Pehlu Khan in 2017, the Rajasthan government's decision to constitute an SIT to probe afresh the Alwar lynching has given a new hope to family members of Khan, who say the