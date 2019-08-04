Poonch: Army inaugurates tailoring unit for local women

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): A large number of women and senior citizens from the Fasala Baad village in Surankote area participated in in the opening ceremony of a tailoring unit started by the Indian Army here with the motive of empowering the women.

"This tailoring unit is just a start, the aim is to make everyone, especially the women, self-dependent," said Major General P S Bajwa on Saturday.

"I am very happy that such a large number of people arrived here and we can have an interaction with you. The history of this time has been bad but I want to congratulate you on taking the road to peace and prosperity, it will be possible with the combined efforts of the Army and the people," he said.

The 6 Sector Rashtriya Rifles (RR) teamed up with Saifi Healing Touch Research Bureau for Social Welfare of India (SHTRBSWI) to open the tailoring unit which will offer six-month courses to local women and will enhance their skill.

"The Army has taken a big step for the women of the society, this will help us to become self-dependent," Faisla, a local girl told ANI here.

Abdul Majeed, head of the Fasala Baad (B) village also welcomed the move and said locals were hoping the Army takes more such steps in the future.

"We are honoured that the Army has chosen our village, this will go a long way in setting in development in this area. We want the Army and various NGOs to take more such steps which will enable us to lead better lives. I wholeheartedly thank the Army for this," Majeed said. (ANI)

