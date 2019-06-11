Poonch ceasefire violation: Gen Rawat, Rajnath to lay wreath at Palam in honour of deceased Army jawan

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will lay a wreath at Palam Technical Area on Tuesday to honour deceased Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed.

28-year-old Jawed was critically injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. He later succumbed to his injuries.

"At about 17:00 PM on June 10, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Poonch Sector on the line of control (LoC). In the incident, Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries," a press release by Defence Wing PRO said.

Jawed belonged to Marrar village in Khagaria of Bihar. He is survived by his wife. (ANI)

