Visual from the Army event at Poonch (Photo/ANI)
Poonch: Civilians hail efforts of army unit in eradicating terrorism

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 06:36 IST

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Officials of Rashtriya Rifles unit and locals of the area came together to celebrate the silver jubilee of 6 sectors headquarter force here on Monday.
The locals appreciated the efforts of Romeo Force of Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles in eradicating militancy from the area in the last 25 years.
Several programmes were held on the occasion in which children sang and danced on patriotic songs. They were also given prizes and gifts by the Army.
"We are living in peace as militancy was eradicated from our region by the Army. We are united here. The Army and civilians share a great bond," Omar Farooq, a local, said.
"We want to wish them. We hope in future we keep working like this and they eliminate militancy from this region whenever required," another local said.
"Poonch had become a mini-Pakistan. However, due to the army's efforts, we are living here peacefully. We are happy that we got the opportunity to celebrate the silver jubilee of Rashtriya Rifles of sector 6", another local added. (ANI)

