Poonch: Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifle distributed competitive exam books among students

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Indian Army's Rashtriya Rifles distributed textbooks for competitive examinations among students in Poonch district's Loran on Thursday.

Scores of students, teachers and other locals participated in the event.

"These books are very beneficial for competitive exam preparations," said Mohammad Shafiq, a student.

"These General Knowledge books are very useful for the students of the remote area like this. This will help them in cracking competitive exams," said Aman Aslam, Vice Principal of a local school (ANI)

