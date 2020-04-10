Poonch police distribute masks, sanitisers among personnel to prevent COVID-19

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Police personnel in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir are manufacturing face masks at their welfare centre here and distributing it among its personnel in the region along with sanitisers to combat coronavirus.

"We are manufacturing masks at our welfare centre here and distributing it among the police personnel in the district. We are also distributing sanitisers," Senior Superintendent of Police Ramesh Angral told ANI on Friday.

He said that the centres have so far distributed 3,000 masks among the personnel.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 158 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir, including 4 cured and discharged and 4 deaths.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 199 people and infected another 6,412 as on Friday. (ANI)

