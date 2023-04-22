Poonch terror attack: Slain braveheart Kulwant Singh son of Kargil war hero

Moga (Punjab) [India], April 22 (ANI): One the five jawans who made the supreme sacrifice in the terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh met a heroic end like his father who lost his life in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

He had joined the army in 2010, 11 years after his father made the supreme sacrifice in the heights of Kargil.

"Before leaving home, he told me that he would be fine and asked me not to worry," Lance Naik Kulwant Singh's mother told ANI.

Kulwant is survived by a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter and a three-month-old son, who reside at Chadik village in Moga.

The sarpach of the village said since Kulwant was the sole bread-winner of the family, the government should come forward to extend all help to his family.

"Kulwant Singh was the only bread-winner of the family and he laid down his life in Kargil. The government should come forward and help his family," Gurcharan Singh, the sarpanch, told ANI.

An Army vehicle passing between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired upon by unidentified terrorists on Thursday, the army said in a statement. The vehicle caught fire due to the likely use of grenades by suspected LeT terrorists, the army added in its statement.

Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles deployed for counterterrorism operations in the area lost their lives in the incident, the Army said.

Following the attack, the army launched a massive operation on Friday to hunt down a group of around six to seven terrorists, which it said was behind the ambush.

"The Army and security agencies have received inputs about the presence of 6-7 terrorists operating in two groups in the Rajouri-Poonch sector near the area where the incident took place yesterday," a defence source told ANI.

"Multiple special forces teams along with drones and surveillance helicopters have been rushed to the area to help carry out search-and-destroy operations there," the source said.

The security forces, including the army, police and intelligence agencies, are coordinating the operations.

"More details are being ascertained about their route of ingress into the area. The search is being conducted extensively in the area where multiple cave-type natural structures are present," said the source. (ANI)