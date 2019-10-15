Poonch: Woman killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 27-year-old woman was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in Poonch sector on Tuesday.

The woman has been identified as Shameem Akhter a resident of Poonch.

The Pakistan Rangers initiated an unprovoked ceasefire at around 9:30 am in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district by firing small arms and shelling mortars. Indian Army retaliated effectively .

According to Army Sources, Pakistan Army, in recent times has begun targeting civilian areas.

The number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan has gone up significantly this year compared to 2018. Till October 10, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 2317 times. The violation has increased sharply since India abrogated Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"2317 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2019 till October 10 while 147 terrorists have been killed in different operations by the security forces on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland," Indian Army sources said.

In 2018, the total number of ceasefire violations was 1629. 254 terrorists were killed last year including a large number of local and foreigner terrorist commanders. (ANI)

