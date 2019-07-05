Kerala [India], July 4 (ANI): Pope Francis on Thursday said that he will declare Mariam Thresia Chiramel, an Indian nun 'a saint' on October 13 this year.
The canonisation will be held at St. Peters square of the Vatican City.
Mariam Thresia Chiramel was the founder of the Congregation of the Holy Family. (ANI)
Pope to declare Mariam Thresia Chiramel 'saint' on October 13
ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:23 IST
