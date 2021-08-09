Popular television actor Anupam Shyam passes away at 63

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9 (ANI): Popular television actor Anupam Shyam passed away at the age of 63 in Mumbai due to multiple organ failure.

Yashpal Sharma, an actor who acted along with Shyam in the Hindi movies Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Lagaan told reporters today, "I got to know that he's no more. So we rushed here and found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during the shooting of his last film."



Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit mourned his death on Twitter. He wrote, "Sad to know about the demise of one of the finest actors & a great human being Anupam Shyam due to multiple organ failure. My heartfelt condolences to his family. A great loss to the film & tv industry."

Shyam had gained fame as Thakur Sajjan Singh in a popular TV series Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya. He has also made appearances in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Bandit Queen, Dil Se, Lagaan and Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi.

Last year, in September, Anupam Shyam, a resident of Pratapgarh, had expressed his gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for providing financial assistance for his medical treatment. (ANI)

