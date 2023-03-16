"Population imbalance is becoming a big problem in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand": BJP MLA Shiv Arora

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] March 16 (ANI): In the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, BJP's Rudrapur, MLA Shiv Arora raised the issue of increasing population imbalance, love jihad and land jihad in the state.

"The population imbalance is becoming a big problem in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand," he said.

In particular, he talked about the illegal settlement of people from Uttar Pradesh on government lands in Udham Singh Nagar district and the conspiracy of love jihad.



Giving examples of population imbalance in districts adjoining Uttar Pradesh, the Rudrapur MLA said that this is a matter of concern for the future.

"The state government should identify and evict these people who have settled illegally," he added.

Arora further said, "The communal forces are trying to influence the culture of Devbhoomi."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal on Wednesday presented a budget with a total income expenditure of Rs 77,407 crores for the financial year 2023-24.

Earlier on March 13, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly began in Chamoli district's Bhararisain, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

