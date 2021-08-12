Pornography case: Mumbai court rejects anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI): A Mumbai sessions court on Thursday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Gehana Vasisth alias Vandana Tiwari, in connection with the FIR registered against the actor and model at the Malvani police station, now transferred to Mumbai Crime Branch.

During the argument of the anticipatory bail application on August 7, Mumbai Police had opposed Vasisth's anticipatory bail application and told the court that her custody is important for the investigation and identification of other wanted accused in the case, as per the victim's statement.

Further, the police told the court that Vasisth was a habitual offender, and already has two cases of a similar nature registered against her. This case is the third case against Vasisth, the police informed.

The Investigating Officer (IO) also told the court that the victim in her statement told the police that she was taken to shooting locations of web series in Malvani and Lonavala and was forced to go nude for the shoot.

"At the time of the shooting, she was threatened that if she doesn't work for them they will make the clip of her go viral. The victim actress in the case was only 18 and half years of age at the time of the offence," the IO said.



The police also raised objections to Gehana Vasisth's description as an actress. According to the police, she is not an actress but is a director of such videos, as per the statements of the victim and other witnesses.

"She knows names and addresses of other crew members, so custodial interrogation is needed and that is why her anticipatory bail application should be rejected," the police said.

On August 3, a Mumbai sessions court refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with pornography racket case.

A case was registered at Malvani Police Station on July 29 against Vasisth and three producers of the company of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who was handed over to the Property Cell of Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Gehana Vashisht alias Vandana Tiwari was arrested in February 2021 in another pornography case. She got bail after four months. (ANI)

