Pornography case: Mumbai crime branch summons director of Armsprime Media Private Limited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): The Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch has summoned the director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha for questioning today, in connection with the pornography case, informed the police.

Last month on July 25, the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch summoned Television actor and model Gehana Vasisth and two other people for questioning in connection with a pornography case.

Earlier on Monday, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by businessman Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case.

On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him.



The officials had also mentioned that actor Sherlyn Chopra has been called to provide a statement as a witness in the case.

As per sources, Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

