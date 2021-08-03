Portal developed for capacity building of police, judicial officers

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): A Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC) platform, the 'CyTrain' portal has been developed for capacity building of the police and judicial officers, said Nityanand Rai Minister of State, Home Affairs in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.



The platform has been developed under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to provide courses to the officers.

This portal will offer online courses on critical aspects of cybercrime investigation, forensics, prosecution and certificates will be provided upon successful completion of the course.

The minister said more than 6,000 police officers from states and union territories have registered themselves and more than 1,500 certificates were issued through the portal so far. (ANI)

