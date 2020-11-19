Portals of Badrinath Temple closed for winter season

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): The portals of Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand were closed for the winter season at 3:35 pm on Thursday, the Devasthanam Board informed.

The temple was visited by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday after they laid the foundation stone of a guest house in Badrinath.



Earlier, Chief Executive Officer of Chardham Devasthanam Board BD Singh, Rawal Ishwari Prasad Namboodri of Badrinath Dham, Tirtha Purohit, and hundreds of devotees, will be present for the portals closing ceremony of the Badrinath temple.

The portals of the Madhyamaheshwar Mandir were closed for the winter season at 7 am today, while portals of the Kedarnath temple and Gangotri temple are already shut.

The decision to close the Badrinath temple was taken on October 25 after an astrological calculation. (ANI)

