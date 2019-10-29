Portals of Kedarnath temple close for winter

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 29 (ANI): The portals of the Kedaranath shrine on Tuesday were closed for the winter season.

The idol of the deity will now be moved to his winter abode of Omkareshwar Temple at Ukhimath in Rudraprayag.

The portals were closed after prayers were offered.

Earlier in the year, the portals of Kedarnath temple were opened for pilgrims on May 9 after a six-month-long winter break. (ANI)

