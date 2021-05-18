Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Temple open

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 18 (ANI): Portals of Badrinath Temple were opened on Tuesday at 4.15 AM with only a few people present due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On this occasion, the temple and the temple road were decorated with about 20 quintals of flowers by Badri-Kedar Pushp Seva Samiti.





Timri Panchayat representatives dedicated the oil kalash (gadu pitcher) brought from Rajmahal, Narendra Nagar to the sanctum sanctorum for the consecration of Lord Badri Vishal.

The portals of Badrinath Temple were closed for the winter season on November 19.

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu, stated the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board.

On Monday, the portals of the Kedarnath Temple were reopened amid observation of strict COVID-19 protocols. While Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were reopened on May 14.

Uttarakhand has reported 194 new COVID-19 cases, 3,690 recoveries and 223 deaths, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday. The Ministry said that the active number of COVID cases in the state stands at 78,608. With the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state has mounted to 5,034. (ANI)

