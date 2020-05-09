Porters at Jabalpur Railway Station face financial crunch amid lockdown

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Since the lockdown has been imposed, the porters at Jabalpur Railway Station have been dependent on the Ticket Collectors (TCs) for their survival as any aid from the government is yet to reach them.

"We are facing trouble in the lockdown. No passenger train comes or leaves, we don't have work. We don't have any source of income. How should we look after our family?," Yogesh Kamlakar, a porter, told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, another porter Narendra Tiwari said, "Since the lockdown was imposed, we have been facing financial hardships. We received some help only from TCs. Though we had written letter to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we are still awaiting a response." (ANI)

