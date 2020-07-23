Portfolio allocated to newly appointed ministers in Andhra cabinet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Portfolios have been allocated to newly inducted ministers in Andhra Pradesh and reshuffled for two ministers on Wednesday.

Dharmana Krishna Das, earlier Roads and Buildings Minister, has been made Deputy Chief Minister and allotted the Revenue, Registrations and Stamps portfolio. Previously, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose had this ministry and is now elected to Rajya Sabha. During the transition, Chief Minister Reddy managed the portfolio.

Roads and Buildings Ministry has been given to Malagundla Sankaranarayana while newly sworn-in minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna has been assigned the portfolio of Backward Classes Welfare minister.

Another new minister Seediri Appalaraju is allotted the portfolio of Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

The ministry was with Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, who is elected to Rajya Sabha. During the transition, the ministry was managed by Chief Minister Reddy. (ANI)

