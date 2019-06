Updated: Jun 29, 2019 18:39 IST

Hindu Mahasabha was first to give two-nation theory: Cong...

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark that the partition of the country on the basis of religion was a mistake, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera on Saturday said that Hindu Mahasabha was the first to give the two-nation theory.