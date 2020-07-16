Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): A portion of a building collapsed in Mumbai's Marine line area on Thursday midnight.
No injuries reported so far.
The fire brigade officials and police officers are present on the spot.
This comes a day after two people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed at Pavwala Street in Mumbai on Wednesday. Both of them were taken to a hospital after the incident. (ANI)
Portion of building collapses in Mumbai, no injuries reported
ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 03:14 IST
