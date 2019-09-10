Portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Crawford market

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Portion of a building collapsed at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Seven fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

"No casualties or injuries have been reported until now. Police officers have been rushed to the spot. Fire brigade is also present at the spot," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mumbai Police.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

